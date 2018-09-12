Amazon will sell and deliver live Christmas trees this year

Amazon wants to sell everything for Christmas -- right down to a giant, live tree.

This year the online retailer will sell a wide selection of living Christmas trees ranging from two to seven feet tall. The collection includes Fraser Fir, Balsam Fir, Black Hills Spruce, and Norfolk Island Pines.

An Amazon (AMZN) spokesperson said that some of trees will be eligible for Prime shipping, meaning members of its $119-yearly subscription program will get two-day shipping. More details about the tree selection will be available closer to the holidays.

The company said it has also increased its selection of holiday decor to include wreaths, garland and flowers because of their popularity.

Last year Amazon sold a selection of trees under three feet and offered larger trees from third party vendors on its site. Amazon also sells artificial trees.

Despite its reputation for crushing smaller retailers, the National Christmas Tree Association said it welcomes Amazon to the Christmas party.

"We see their entry into the market as offering consumers another option to purchase a real tree to make their Christmas special, better for the environment and support local Christmas tree growers," Tim O'Connor, the group's executive director told CNN. "More options for consumers to purchase a real tree are better for everyone."

According to a recent survey from the National Christmas Tree Association, customers spent an average $74.70 on a tree.