Apple is betting big on the iPhone X. And we mean big.

The company announced on Wednesday its largest smartphone ever: the 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max. The Max has a larger display than the usual Plus size phones but a similar body.

Apple also showed off a 5.8-inch iPhone XS ($999) and the 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max ($1,449) -- its most expensive iPhone ever.

The cameras on the phones are, as usual, "better than ever before," said Apple exec Phil Schiller, who has uttered the same words at previous events. The new 12 megapixel cameras have bigger sensors and an improved HDR mode.

Both devices have a longer battery life than the original iPhone X. The iPhone XS will have 30 more minutes of battery life, and the iPhone XS Max will last up to an hour and a half longer.

Apple surprised with a third smartphone, the "lower-end" iPhone XR ($749). The 6.1-inch features a bright LCD screen and comes in a variety of colors, including white, black, blue, coral and red. It's missing a home button and is activated by swiping up.

The device only has one camera -- a 12 pixel wide-angle camera -- but Apple added a similar portrait feature found in its dual camera devices, which blurs the background. The device kills the 3D touch feature but added some haptic feedback, so the screen vibrates a bit in response to touch.

The phones have faster networking support. Travelers will be happy to hear they'll have more bands for better roaming and dual SIM capabilities to support multiple plans and two phone numbers on one device.

The iPhone X line also packs augmented reality tools to have more realistic graphics and object reflections.

In additionn, the company unveiled an upgraded Apple Watch. The Series 4 has a 30% larger edge-to-edge display and is thinner. It has more reliable reception and is two times faster. The new watch also has greater focus on health. It can predict when you fall and send that data to an emergency contact.

The new Apple Watch comes with a built-in (and FDA-approved) EKG to help diagnose heart diseases and other conditions, making it the first EKG device available over the counter, according to Apple.

Pricing and availability

The iPhone XS Max -- with 512 GB of storage -- will be the most expensive iPhone ever. Meanwhile, the iPhone XS will cost the same as last year's iPhone X ($999). The original iPhone X is now $200 cheaper.

Apple will continue to sell the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 in regular and Plus sizes. The cheapest phone in the iPhone line up is the iPhone 7, starting at $449. The iPhone 8 starts at $599.

The iPhone XS and XS Max will be available to pre-order on Friday September 14, and ship Friday September 21 in the US and other countries.

You'll be able to pre-order the iPhone XR beginning Friday, October 19, and it will hit stores on Friday, October 26, in more than 50 countries.

The Apple Watch Series 4 will cost $499 for built-in connectivity and $399 for a standard model. It will be available for pre-order starting Friday and ship Friday September 21.