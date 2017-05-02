Not all college kids spend their summers fetching coffee for free.

Interns who score gigs at top companies net thousands of dollars per month, according to a list of the 25 highest paying internships in America by jobs site Glassdoor.

Unsurprisingly, internships at major tech companies are among the most lucrative.

Facebook (FB, Tech30) came out on top with a median monthly pay of $8,000, according to Glassdoor. That would make for an annual salary of $96,000 (and keep in mind, median salary means half of interns are making more than that amount).

For what it's worth, the median annual household income in the U.S. in 2015 was $56,516.

Microsoft (MSFT, Tech30), which pays interns a median $7,100 per month, took second place. Salesforce (CRM, Tech30), Amazon (AMZN, Tech30), Apple (AAPL, Tech30), Yelp (YELP), Yahoo (YHOO, Tech30) and Dell (DVMT) subsidiary VMware all made the top 10, offering a median monthly salary between $6,080 and $6,450. Google (GOOG), at $6,000, was stuck at No. 11.

That's significantly higher than what's offered by some major financial institutions, though many still made the top 25. Investment management company BlackRock (BLK) pays interns a median monthly salary of $5,400. Capital One (COF) interns earn a median $5,000 per month. And interns at Deutsche Bank (DB), AIG (AIG) and Bank of America (BAC) all make a median monthly salary between $4,570 and $4,640.

The wages offered by all these companies are exceptional. College interns in 2016 made an average $16.28 per hour, according to the National Association of Colleges and Employers. That's roughly $2,600 per month.

And don't forget: Many internships aren't compensated at all. Only 56% of college seniors who graduated in 2016 held paid internships, according to NACE.

An internship on Glassdoor's list could also pay off down the road. Many companies also made the rundown of highest paying full-time employers.