Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Best Jobs in America

Best Jobs in America

CNNMoney/PayScale's top 100 careers with big growth, great pay and satisfying work.

1.  Mobile App Developer

back
 next
01 2016 best jobs mobile app developer 2
1
Kyle Craig, software developer at IBM's Mobile Innovation Lab
  • Median Pay: $97,100
  • Top Pay: $133,000
  • 10-year job growth: 19%

Whether you're Snapchatting with friends or catching Pokémon, you probably spend time every day using the creations of mobile app developers.

That means growing demand for developers who build and update apps so they're secure, user-friendly, and sought after. They aren't necessarily saving the world, but mobile app developers get to create something that can reach millions of people on a daily basis.

Why it's great: Mobile app developers are the first to test out the latest phones, tablets, and wearable devices. "If you like playing around with technology and exploring all the possibilities it offers, this can be a really fun job," says mobile app developer Kyle Craig.

Quality of life ratings:
Personal satisfaction: A | Benefit to society: C | Telecommuting: A | Low stress: A

Notes: All pay data from PayScale.com. Median pay is for an experienced worker (at least five or seven years in the field). Top pay represents the 90th percentile. Job growth is estimated for 2014-24, and based on people working in broader 'job family' from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. For more details, see How We Picked the Best Jobs. Sources: PayScale.com, Bureau of Labor Statistics, and CNNMoney research
By Beth Braverman   @CNNMoney - Last updated January 05 2017 01:03 AM ET
back
 next

Partner Offers

FutureAdvisor

Find Homes For Sale

Most Popular

LendingTree