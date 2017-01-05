Best Jobs in America

Whether you're Snapchatting with friends or catching Pokémon, you probably spend time every day using the creations of mobile app developers.

That means growing demand for developers who build and update apps so they're secure, user-friendly, and sought after. They aren't necessarily saving the world, but mobile app developers get to create something that can reach millions of people on a daily basis.

Why it's great: Mobile app developers are the first to test out the latest phones, tablets, and wearable devices. "If you like playing around with technology and exploring all the possibilities it offers, this can be a really fun job," says mobile app developer Kyle Craig.

Quality of life ratings:

Personal satisfaction: A | Benefit to society: C | Telecommuting: A | Low stress: A