If you're going to go to the Super Bowl, you may as well live like a football star. What better way to do that than by renting out famed longtime NFL quarterback Kurt Warner's former digs.

The 11,300 square-foot home, complete with 7 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms, opens up into a sweeping 24-foot high foyer. From there, you can relax on one of the master suite's massage tables, take a dip in the 62-foot lap pool and connecting diving pool, or throw a party in the backyard, which boasts a fireplace, kitchen, bar and an outdoor cabana.

Extra space to unwind and entertain is what drives people toward luxury home rentals, especially since many people travel in groups for the Super Bowl, according to HomeAway vice president Jon Gray.

"For the Super Bowl specifically, people make a week trip together. You can cook meals together, you have places to hang out," he said. "Plus, typically, [rentals] are about half the price per square foot as a hotel."