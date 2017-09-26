When you're starting a business that aims to reinvent how people live, things can get stressful. Five young innovators shared how they handle the pressures with CNNMoney. Their tips might help you.

For Payal Kadakia, founder of ClassPass, the answer is dance.

"Dance is a creative outlet for me," says Kadakia, whose ClassPass app allows users to book fitness classes at different studios in cities around the world.

"I remember even early on, my team always knew when I wasn't dancing, because I would become less creative," Kadakia says. "Something would get lost in me when I wasn't performing because it was my outlet, and more importantly it was my inspiration for everything that we were doing."