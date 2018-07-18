Elon Musk apologizes to cave rescuer for 'pedo' tweet

Elon Musk has apologized for calling one of the men involved in the Thai cave rescue mission a "pedo," or pedophile.

The Telsa (TSLA) CEO has faced an intense backlash over the unfounded claim against Vernon Unsworth, an expert caver who participated in the rescue mission that saved 12 boys and their soccer coach from a flooded cave in Thailand.

Musk expressed remorse on Twitter.

The executive said that while Unsworth provoked him, "his actions against me do not justify my actions against him, and for that I apologize to Mr. Unsworth and to the companies I represent as leader. The fault is mine and mine alone."

Unsworth has said he is considering legal action against the tech billionaire.

Gene Munster, a top tech analyst and the managing partner at Loup Ventures, wrote an open letter to Musk urging him to rein in his outbursts and erratic behavior so he might "regain investor confidence."

"Your behavior is fueling an unhelpful perception of your leadership -— thin-skinned and short-tempered," Munster wrote in the letter posted "on behalf of investors who believe in you and your mission."