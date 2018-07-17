The CNNMoney Brexit Jobs Tracker

Prime Minister Theresa May says she has a plan to make the U.K. economy stronger and fairer after Brexit. Will it work?

Unemployment

It's about making sure that jobs stay here in the U.K., and that new jobs are created here in the U.K.”

Theresa May
Interview with The Spectator, March 2017

Living standards

Average weekly earnings after inflation is taken into account. If the index falls below 100, it means people are worse off than they were in 2015.

Inflation vs. Wage growth

Change in the number of jobs since the Brexit referendum

Real estate

–9K

Hospitality

75K

Retail

–73K

Finance & insurance

14K

Education

–27K

Manufacturing

31K

All sectors:

563K

Companies moving jobs or investment from the U.K. because of Brexit:

UBS

HSBC

(Paris, France)

JPMorgan Chase

Goldman Sachs

Lloyds of London

(Brussels, Belgium)

Deutsche Bank

(Frankfurt, Germany)

Credit Suisse

Nestle

(Poland)

Ryanair

EasyJet

(Vienna, Austria)

Nomura

(Frankfurt, Germany)

Citigroup

(Frankfurt, Germany)

Bank of America

(Dublin, Ireland)

Standard Chartered

(Frankfurt, Germany)

Royal Bank of Scotland

(Amsterdam)

Chubb

(Paris)

European Medicines Agency

(Amsterdam)

European Banking Authority

(Paris)

Thomson Reuters

(Dublin)

S&P

(Dublin)

Barclays

(Dublin)

MoneyGram

(Brussels)

Societe Generale

AIG

(Luxembourg)

RSA

(Luxembourg)

Blackrock

By Ivana Kottasova, Tiffany Baker, Tal Yellin
Data: Office for National Statistics; Updated July 17, 2018

Interactives

My First Job