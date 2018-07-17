The CNNMoney Brexit Jobs Tracker
Prime Minister Theresa May says she has a plan to make the U.K. economy stronger and fairer after Brexit. Will it work?
Unemployment
It's about making sure that jobs stay here in the U.K., and that new jobs are created here in the U.K.”
Theresa May
Interview with The Spectator, March 2017
Living standards
Average weekly earnings after inflation is taken into account. If the index falls below 100, it means people are worse off than they were in 2015.
Inflation vs. Wage growth
Change in the number of jobs since the Brexit referendum
Real estate
–9K
Hospitality
75K
Retail
–73K
Finance & insurance
14K
Education
–27K
Manufacturing
31K
All sectors:
563K
Companies moving jobs or investment from the U.K. because of Brexit:
UBS
HSBC
(Paris, France)
JPMorgan Chase
Goldman Sachs
Lloyds of London
(Brussels, Belgium)
Deutsche Bank
(Frankfurt, Germany)
Credit Suisse
Nestle
(Poland)
Ryanair
EasyJet
(Vienna, Austria)
Nomura
(Frankfurt, Germany)
Citigroup
(Frankfurt, Germany)
Bank of America
(Dublin, Ireland)
Standard Chartered
(Frankfurt, Germany)
Royal Bank of Scotland
(Amsterdam)
Chubb
(Paris)
European Medicines Agency
(Amsterdam)
European Banking Authority
(Paris)
Thomson Reuters
(Dublin)
S&P
(Dublin)
Barclays
(Dublin)
MoneyGram
(Brussels)
Societe Generale
AIG
(Luxembourg)
RSA
(Luxembourg)
Blackrock
Data: Office for National Statistics; Updated July 17, 2018