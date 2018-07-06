Global trade war

President Donald Trump has taken an aggressive line on trade. Here's what the United States has done so far, and how others have responded.

By Ivana Kottasová and Tal Yellin

Filter by

Date

By United States

By others

July 6, 2018

Chinese tariffs on $34 billion worth of US imports come into effect. Tariffs on further $16 billion worth of goods will come into effect on a later date.

July 6, 2018

US tariffs on $34 billion worth of Chinese imports come into effect

July 1, 2018

China cuts import duties on passenger vehicles from 25% to 15%

July 1, 2018

Canada imposes tariffs on $12.5 billion worth of US imports

June 29, 2018

Europe warns US car tariffs could result in global retaliation against $300 billion worth of US exports

June 27, 2018

White House decides against outright limits on Chinese investment

June 22, 2018

Trump threatens 20% tariffs on car imports from the European Union

June 22, 2018

The European Union imposes tariffs of 25% on US products such as motorcycles, orange juice, bourbon, peanut butter, cigarettes and denim

June 21, 2018

India announces it will impose retaliatory tariffs on a range of American goods including apples, walnuts and some chemical and metal products. The tariffs will go into effect on August 4.

June 18, 2018

Trump threatens tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods, on top of $50 billion already announced, if China retaliates. He threatens tariffs on an additional $200 billion worth of Chinese goods, if China retaliates again.

June 15, 2018

China vows to retaliate with tariffs on $50 billion worth of US goods, including cars, planes and soybeans

June 15, 2018

United States says it will impose a 25% tariff on $50 billion of Chinese exports starting July 6, targeting Chinese aerospace, robotics, manufacturing and auto industries

June 7, 2018

United States and China strike a deal on ZTE

June 6, 2018

Mexico imposes tariffs on $3 billion worth of US exports, a day after filing a complaint against United States with the World Trade Organization

June 2, 2018

Trade talks between United States and China in Beijing fail to produce progress

June 1, 2018

Canada and the European Union file complaints against United States with the World Trade Organization

June 1, 2018

United States imposes tariffs on steel and aluminum from Canada, Mexico and the European Union

May 31, 2018

European Union says it will start the process for enacting retaliatory tariffs

May 31, 2018

Mexico vows to retaliate with comparable penalties on American lamps, pork, fruit, cheese and flat steel

May 31, 2018

Canada says it will impose tariffs on $12.8 billion in US exports on July 1

May 31, 2018

United States says it will start charging tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada, Mexico and the European Union

May 30, 2018

China says it will fight back against US tariffs announced on May 29

May 29, 2018

The White House says it will proceed with 25% tariffs on $50 billion worth of goods from China, and place new limits on Chinese investments in US high-tech industries

May 23, 2018

United States opens investigation into car imports

May 22, 2018

Japan informs the World Trade Organization it could impose counter-measures against United States after being hit by steel and aluminum tariffs

May 20, 2018

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says a trade war with China is "on hold"

May 19, 2018

United States and China call a ceasefire in trade dispute

May 15, 2018

Trade talks between United States and China begin in Washington

May 13, 2018

President Trump tweets he is working with China to save ZTE

May 3, 2018

Trade talks between United States and China in Beijing

April 17, 2018

China's Commerce Ministry says it will start charging importers a fee of about 179% on US sorghum. The imports were worth $1 billion in 2017

April 16, 2018

United States bans China’s tech giant ZTE from buying components from American firms

April 5, 2018

President Trump calls for another $100 billion worth of tariffs on Chinese goods, if China retaliates against initial round of tariffs on goods worth $50 billion

April 4, 2018

Chinese government announces plans for tariffs on $50 billion worth of US imports, including soybeans, autos and aircraft

April 3, 2018

US Trade Representative announces initial list of roughly 1,300 Chinese exports worth $50 billion that could be subject to US tariffs as punishment for intellectual property theft

April 2, 2018

Beijing imposes tariffs on about $3 billion worth of US imports

March 23, 2018

China threatens tariffs on $3 billion worth of US goods in response to steel and aluminum tariffs

March 23, 2018

US steel and aluminum tariffs go into effect

March 22, 2018

Trump administration directs the US trade representative to put tariffs on about $50 billion worth of Chinese imports following a seven-month investigation into intellectual property theft

March 9, 2018

Trump administration announces 25% tariffs on steel imports and 10% tariffs on aluminum imports, but grants exemptions to some allies, including Canada, Mexico and the European Union

January 22, 2018

Trump administration slaps tariffs on foreign solar panels and washing machines

August 14, 2017

Trump administration launches investigation into intellectual property theft by China

April 27, 2017

Trump administration launches investigation into aluminum imports

April 20, 2017

Trump administration launches investigation into steel imports

Julia Horowitz contributed to this report.


Published July 5, 2018