The making of a global trade war
Trade tensions between the United States, China, Canada and the European Union have been brewing for more than a year.
Filter by
Date
By United States
By others
July 6, 2018
Chinese tariffs on $34 billion worth of US imports come into effect.
July 6, 2018
US tariffs on $34 billion worth of Chinese imports come into effect
July 1, 2018
China cuts import duties on passenger vehicles from 25% to 15%
July 1, 2018
Canada imposes tariffs on $12.5 billion worth of US imports
June 29, 2018
Europe warns US car tariffs could result in global retaliation against $300 billion worth of US exports
June 27, 2018
White House decides against outright limits on Chinese investment
June 22, 2018
Trump threatens 20% tariffs on car imports from the European Union
June 22, 2018
The European Union imposes tariffs of 25% on US products such as motorcycles, orange juice, bourbon, peanut butter, cigarettes and denim
June 21, 2018
India announces it will impose retaliatory tariffs on a range of American goods including apples, walnuts and some chemical and metal products. The tariffs will go into effect on August 4.
June 18, 2018
Trump threatens tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods, on top of $50 billion already announced, if China retaliates. He threatens tariffs on an additional $200 billion worth of Chinese goods, if China retaliates again.
June 15, 2018
China vows to retaliate with tariffs on $50 billion worth of US goods, including cars, planes and soybeans
June 15, 2018
United States says it will impose a 25% tariff on $50 billion of Chinese exports starting July 6, targeting Chinese aerospace, robotics, manufacturing and auto industries
June 7, 2018
United States and China strike a deal on ZTE
June 6, 2018
Mexico imposes tariffs on $3 billion worth of US exports, a day after filing a complaint against United States with the World Trade Organization
June 2, 2018
Trade talks between United States and China in Beijing fail to produce progress
June 1, 2018
Canada and the European Union file complaints against United States with the World Trade Organization
June 1, 2018
United States imposes tariffs on steel and aluminum from Canada, Mexico and the European Union
May 31, 2018
European Union says it will start the process for enacting retaliatory tariffs
May 31, 2018
Mexico vows to retaliate with comparable penalties on American lamps, pork, fruit, cheese and flat steel
May 31, 2018
Canada says it will impose tariffs on $12.8 billion in US exports on July 1
May 31, 2018
United States says it will start charging tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada, Mexico and the European Union
May 30, 2018
China says it will fight back against US tariffs announced on May 29
May 29, 2018
The White House says it will proceed with 25% tariffs on $50 billion worth of goods from China, and place new limits on Chinese investments in US high-tech industries
May 23, 2018
United States opens investigation into car imports
May 22, 2018
Japan informs the World Trade Organization it could impose counter-measures against United States after being hit by steel and aluminum tariffs
May 20, 2018
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says a trade war with China is "on hold"
May 19, 2018
United States and China call a ceasefire in trade dispute
May 15, 2018
Trade talks between United States and China begin in Washington
May 13, 2018
President Trump tweets he is working with China to save ZTE
May 3, 2018
Trade talks between United States and China in Beijing
April 17, 2018
China's Commerce Ministry says it will start charging importers a fee of about 179% on US sorghum. The imports were worth $1 billion in 2017
April 16, 2018
United States bans China’s tech giant ZTE from buying components from American firms
April 5, 2018
President Trump calls for another $100 billion worth of tariffs on Chinese goods, if China retaliates against initial round of tariffs on goods worth $50 billion
April 4, 2018
Chinese government announces plans for tariffs on $50 billion worth of US imports, including soybeans, autos and aircraft
April 3, 2018
US Trade Representative announces initial list of roughly 1,300 Chinese exports worth $50 billion that could be subject to US tariffs as punishment for intellectual property theft
April 2, 2018
Beijing imposes tariffs on about $3 billion worth of US imports
March 23, 2018
China threatens tariffs on $3 billion worth of US goods in response to steel and aluminum tariffs
March 23, 2018
US steel and aluminum tariffs go into effect
March 22, 2018
Trump administration directs the US trade representative to put tariffs on about $50 billion worth of Chinese imports following a seven-month investigation into intellectual property theft
March 9, 2018
Trump administration announces 25% tariffs on steel imports and 10% tariffs on aluminum imports, but grants exemptions to some allies, including Canada, Mexico and the European Union
January 22, 2018
Trump administration slaps tariffs on foreign solar panels and washing machines
August 14, 2017
Trump administration launches investigation into intellectual property theft by China
April 27, 2017
Trump administration launches investigation into aluminum imports
April 20, 2017
Trump administration launches investigation into steel imports
Julia Horowitz contributed to this report.
Published July 5, 2018