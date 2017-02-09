Ass or asset? Stephen Curry confronts Under Armour CEO over Trump

Stephen Curry has responded to Under Armour CEO's Kevin Plank assessment of President Trump as a "real asset" to the United States.

The Golden State Warriors star has a different take.

"I agree with that description," Curry told The Mercury News. "if you remove the 'et' from asset."

Curry is one of the biggest stars under contract with the sportswear company, and his comments are likely to add fuel to the backlash triggered by Plank's endorsement of the president.

Trump critics launched a social media hashtag and campaign earlier this week after the Under Armour boss praised the president's "pro-business" orientation during an interview with CNBC.

Curry, who is considered one of the best shooters in NBA history, said he had raised his objections with the company.

"I spent all day yesterday on the phone," Curry told the newspaper, "with countless people at Under Armour, countless people in Kevin Plank's camp, my team, trying to understand what was going on and where everybody stood on the issue."

By Wednesday, Under Armour (UA) had released a statement saying that it engages in "policy, not politics." The company also distanced itself from some of Trump's more controversial positions, saying it advocates for free trade and inclusive immigration policy.

But Plank's comments are continuing to draw attention on social media, where some customers are threatening a boycott.

"I have three boys and I'm a runner. Based on your praise of Trump I will never buy another piece of Under Armour," Michelle Stearns tweeted.

Curry's endorsement is crucial for Under Armour. His signature line of footwear has helped boost sales of basketball sneakers and push up the company's profits.

But the Warriors point guard said the company's direction was key to his continued endorsement.

"If I can say the leadership is not in line with my core values, then there is no amount of money, there is no platform I wouldn't jump off," he told The Mercury News.