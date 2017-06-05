Etihad halts Qatar flights as Gulf diplomatic crisis escalates

Etihad Airways says it's suspending all flights to and from Qatar "until further notice" as a diplomatic crisis roils the Gulf region.

The move by the airline on Monday comes after Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt said they have broken off relations with Qatar.

Etihad said that its last flights between its hub in Abu Dhabi and Doha, the Qatari capital, will depart early Tuesday, local time. Flights on Monday will operate as normal, the airline said in a statement.

In a statement announcing the severing of ties, the UAE government accused Qatar of "ongoing policies that rattle the security and sovereignty of the region as well as its manipulation and evasion of its commitments and treaties."

Two other major airlines in the region, Emirates and Qatar Airways, didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.