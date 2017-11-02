15 women who founded $1 billion startups

Fewer than one in 10 unicorns -- startups valued at more than $1 billion -- were founded by women. But many of those firms are among the world's most innovative.

Here's a look at 15 women who launched $1 billion startups, and how they got to the top. Valuations were provided by CB Insights.

The first is Houzz, which was founded by Adi Tatarko and husband Alon Cohen after they struggled to communicate ideas to architects and designers during a home renovation.

To help express their ideas, the U.S.-based Israeli couple launched an online "lookbook" that documented their project and showcased the work of design professionals.

Before long, designers and architects were uploading their portfolios.

Houzz now features millions of images to inspire home decorators, and helps connect them with construction professionals. The site also features a marketplace where users can buy furniture.

Houzz has more than 40 million users. Tatarko serves as CEO.