Playboy & Hugh Hefner in pictures

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
The news this week that Playboy will stop featuring pictures of nude women marks the end of an era for a magazine that has dramatically reshaped American culture.
The first issue of the magazine was published in 1953. It featured a nude photo of Marilyn Monroe and sold over 50,000 copies. Playboy went on to give readers a glimpse of a hedonistic lifestyle for decades, making founder and publisher Hugh Hefner something of a hero.
Here, Hefner is shown arriving in Chicago in February 1970 on his black Playboy jet.