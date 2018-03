Despite a weakening yen and the accompanying drop in the relative cost of living, Tokyo once again earns the distinction as the world's most expensive city. The Japanese city has held the spot for 14 of the last 20 years, said survey author Jon Copestake.

Loaf of bread: $9.06

Liter of milk: $2.93

Bottle of table wine: $15.95

High-end 3-course dinner for four, with wine: $1,266.30