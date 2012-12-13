Leadership

Comcast CEO on the future of TV tech

CEO Brian Roberts wants to make it simple for customers to consume Comcast's content, as easy as telling your TV what you want to watch.

In this ongoing interview series, FORTUNE senior editor-at-large Geoff Colvin examines the biggest challenges in business through conversations with top executives at the heart of those issues.
