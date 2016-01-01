Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Med students rush to primary care programs
Mar 23: A record percentage of family medicine residency slots were filled in 2011. More
Health care's hidden costs: $363 billion
Mar 23: Consumers are paying an additional $1,355 a year each on out-of-pocket health care expenses, according to a new report from Deloitte. More
California insurer backs away from 59% hike
Mar 16: Blue Shield of California reverses proposal for third premium hike for nearly 200,000 policyholders. Insurer says it will not raise rates again for individual, family plans this year. More
Health care coverage: Big changes in 2012
Mar 10: From higher contributions for dependents to dropping retiree accounts, companies are eyeing significant changes to workers' health plans. More
California insurer: Audit backs 59% rate hike
Mar 4: Blue Shield of California says outside expert's review finds latest proposed premium hike is reasonable and 'not excessive.' More
Health care: Big change in drug costs for seniors
Mar 3: Kicking off the second year of health care reform, several new insurance changes kick in. Here's what you need to know. More
Insurer medical costs falling - 1st time in 10 years
Feb 15: A surprising report from Weiss Ratings says insurers' medical costs may have actually declined in 2010 even as insurers continue to blame medical expenses for pushing up premiums for consumers. More
Health care fraud crackdown nets $4 billion
Jan 24: 2010 marked a record-setting year for the largest amount of money collected by the government in its crackdown of insurance and drug fraud and abuse. More
California insurer bows to 59% rate hike backlash
Jan 14: A week after announcing premium hike of as much as 59%, Blue Shield of California hires outside expert to review its move. Promises refunds if new rates are excessive. More
New to Sam's Club: $99 basic health services
Jan 11: Sam's Club customers can now buy a basic preventive care package for just under $100. More
Californians brace for 59% premium hike
Jan 7: Blue Shield, which insures millions in the Golden State, stunned customers by proposing a steep rate hike, blaming rising medical costs. More
Health insurers: Pay more for medical care or give refunds
Nov 22: Beginning in 2011, health insurers must spent at least 80% of premiums on medical care, or give consumers rebates, according to new government rules. More
Health reform's side effect: Scams
Oct 25: Criminals are exploiting confusion about the law to sell fake plans and steal rebate checks; AARP warns that seniors are especially vulnerable. More
Cost of your health plan to rise 14%
Oct 20: Be ready: This open enrollment, your insurance options will cost more while providing less coverage. More
New rule could send some insurers packing
Oct 18: Insurance commissioners prepare to vote this week on how and when carriers will have to significantly boost money for cost of care. More
Health care: You don't get what you pay for
Oct 13: New industry report on health care quality shows plans that allows for many doctor visits and tests don't necessarily deliver the best care. More
Wal-Mart overhauls 1.4 million workers' benefits
Oct 11: Largest private employer revamps retirement, medical and profit-sharing plans for its employees. More
1 million workers lose out on better coverage
Oct 7: Government exempts McDonalds, Jack in the Box, Aetna and others for a year from having to significantly raise coverage limit for their workers. More
Big changes to your health insurance
Sep 22: On Sept. 23, several key insurance changes kick in to consumers' health plans. Here's what you need to know. More
Number of insured drops for first time
Sep 16: National census data shows that 253.6 million had health insurance in 2009, down from 255 million in 2008. First drop in insured since records have been kept. More
Health costs: They'll spike, then slow down
Sep 9: New government report says health reform will send costs higher in the short term before a sustainable slow down is felt. More
Family insurance costs skyrocket 14%
Sep 2: Survey shows insured workers paid nearly $500 more than they did last year to cover their family's health needs while employers' share of costs stayed the same. More
Surgery and sightseeing on your boss' dime
Aug 11: As employers grapple with health reform's impact on their costs, workers are electing to go abroad for surgeries for half what they'd cost in the United States. More
Health reform: What you're not getting
Aug 3: Come open enrollment, many workers will be stunned to find that several new consumer protections required by health reform won't apply to them. More
Employers get tough on insuring 'family'
Jul 28: Want to add your child or spouse to your health plan? Then expect to see a letter from your company asking you to prove they're your family. More
Get tan today: 10% tax on its way
Jun 29: A new levy will be tacked on to indoor tanning bills starting Thursday, as part of health-care reform. More
$5 billion for the uninsured
Jun 29: Starting Thursday, states will receive $5 billion in federal funds to cover people who are uninsured because of pre-existing medical conditions. More
Congress reverses Medicare cuts
Jun 24: The House voted Thursday to reverse a 21% cut in government fees paid to doctors who treat Medicare patients. More
Price hikes hammer individual health coverage
Jun 21: About 14 million Americans younger than 65 buy individual health plans, which rose an average of 20% in their latest increase. More
Employer health care costs to jump 9% in 2011
Jun 14: PricewaterhouseCoopers says corporate health care costs will rise by 9% in 2011, and the majority of employees will pay higher deductibles for their plans. More
Congress keeps Medicare doctors waiting
Jun 9: As lawmakers tussle over freezing a 21% cut to doctors' Medicare fees, physicians are stuck waiting as a June 14 deadline quickly approaches. More
$250 Medicare checks coming
Jun 7: Seniors who fall into the Medicare gap in prescription coverage will receive money from the government. More
Doctors: Senators 'took a vacation,' left Medicare a mess
Jun 3: The American Medical Association is launching an ad campaign pushing lawmakers to freeze a 21% cut to fees doctors receive to treat Medicare patients. More
How much health insurers actually spend on you
May 25: Health care reform will try to regulate just how much of your health insurance premium will be spent on your medical costs. But will it work? More
Doctors' Medicare payouts to be cut 21% June 1
May 17: As doctors face a huge reduction in Medicare reimbursements on June 1, Congress is debating this week whether to patch over the issue for the fourth time this year. More
Health insurance for the under-26 crowd
May 12: Expanding health coverage to adult dependents is welcome relief for an age group comprising the largest number of uninsured. More
Bribe your workers to be healthy
May 12: The new health care law features a $200 million grant pool for small firms that start wellness and prevention programs. More
Insured workers' health costs still rising
May 11: Employees' share of medical expenses climb 7.4% from the prior year, but the pace of increase slows from the prior year, according to industry survey. More
U.S. to hospitals: Clean up your act
Apr 29: Hospital-acquired infections and readmissions waste billions of dollars. The new law fines hospitals if they fail to improve on quality and safety. More
WellPoint to stop canceling health policies
Apr 28: Insurer to implement reforms preventing cancellation of policies effective May 1, after coming under fire for allegedly rescinding coverage from customers with breast cancer. More
Twentysomethings get their own health plan
Apr 28: People under 30 may not worry much about insurance, but the reform aims to change that -- by creating a low-cost plan just for them. More
4 million will pay health care penalty -- CBO report
Apr 23: About 21 million people will be uninsured in 2016, when health care reform laws are fully implemented, with 4 million subject to a penalty for failing to buy insurance. More
Insurers: Brace for fast and furious costs
Apr 23: Top insurance companies Aetna and Cigna say their customers should brace for more out-of-pocket expenses because of health reform. More
Doctors: 5 gripes about the health law
Apr 21: Physicians say the measures shortchange them on medical liability, Medicare payments and pay increases. More
Health mandate: It's just a tax break in disguise
Apr 14: Some question the constitutionality of the new insurance mandate. In fact, the tax code is full of implicit mandates with penalties for those who don't comply. A guest commentary by tax expert Len Burman. More
Health reform starts now: 2010 tax breaks
Apr 13: Small companies that pay for employee health insurance will get a significant credit on this year's tax bill. More
'Young invincibles' imperil health reform
Apr 9: About 14 million uninsured young adults could determine the success of the new health reform measures, former U.S. health official says. More
Health care act's two ticking bombs
Apr 9: Ah, to be young, healthy -- and overpaying for insurance. More
Dead $14 billion loophole could sink corporate health care
Apr 2: Health-care reform closed a big tax loophole in corporate prescription drug programs. It's also nudging employers to get out of providing health care. More
Washington to run student loans
Mar 25: Starting July 1, the federal government will be the only place to get the cheapest student loans, as Congress on Thursday approved and sent to the president a measure to roll back subsidized private student loans. More
Medicare tax hikes: What the rich will pay
Mar 22: Come 2013, high-income households will be paying more into Medicare to help pay for health reform. More
5 next steps for health care
Mar 22: Now that Congress has passed a Leviathan of a bill, America can get down to the business of actually focusing on reform. More
What health care reform means for your business
Mar 22: The bill President Obama will soon sign ushers in a sea change, but most effects won't be felt for another four years. More
States launch their own health care cost assaults
Mar 19: While Washington wrangles, states such as Massachusetts are pushing through their own reforms to help small businesses fend off crippling premium hikes. More
Health care: Going from broken to broke
Mar 12: America is hurtling towards a debt crisis. Despite what the White House says, health-care proposals will make things worse. More
Health-care reform's 'back-door' tax
Mar 11: A quiet addition to the president's proposal could mean major changes for the way wealthier Americans are taxed. More
The next tech goldmine: Medical records
Mar 5: The EMR field is a feeding frenzy as companies jockey for their piece of an untapped market. More
Why health care 'Cadillacs' shouldn't be touched
Feb 24: A pair of independent, non-partisan health care analysts argue that a Cadillac health care tax will have vast unintended consequences. More
How Obama wants to pay for health reform
Feb 22: The president reveals which health reform ideas he favors, but the administration says his proposal is an 'opening bid' for the televised health care summit between Democrats and Republicans on Thursday. More
Health care: A 'goldmine' for fraudsters
Jan 13: Experts estimate that health care fraud collectively is costing Americans as much as $100 billion a year. More
Tax showdown ahead on health reform
Dec 31: Come 2010, lawmakers' fight over health care will focus in part on taxes. Specifically who should pay for reform and how? More
Senate passes $871 billion health care reform bill
Dec 24: Top chamber approves sweeping health care overhaul. Bill now must be reconciled with the House's $1 trillion version. More
Jailhouse docs choose inmates over insurance
Dec 23: Frustrated physicians are closing up shop and heading to work in prisons and jails for better pay, better hours and better benefits. More
Calls to drop Medicare change intensify
Dec 14: Democrats are ready to drop a compromise that would allow 55- to 64-year-olds to buy into Medicare. More
Senate tax hike misses the mark
Nov 20: Compromise is the backbone of legislative success. But in the Senate, the search for votes could undercut the potential of reform to lower health spending. More
$600 million spent to influence health care debate
Nov 18: Health care reform has turned into the costliest single legislative issue yet. More than $600 million has been spent on lobbying, campaign contributions and TV ads. More
A tax hike that misses the mark
Nov 17: Compromise is the backbone of legislative success. But in the Senate, the search for votes could undercut the potential of reform to lower health spending. More
Health insurance tax = higher wages?
Nov 6: If expensive health plans are taxed, economists assume the tax would be passed on to workers. But they also assume the tax would raise wages. Here's the logic. More
These 5 health care culprits cost $1 trillion
Nov 3: While insurers, doctors, employers are criticized for making care increasingly expensive, experts say consumers also have to share some of the blame. More
Seniors squeezed as doctors shun Medicare
Oct 27: If a proposed 21% cut in payment rates goes through in 2010, it could spark a physician boycott against new enrollees. More
Selling health tips to globe trotters
Oct 26: Dispensing advice and vaccines for world travelers is paying off for this growing franchise business. More
Senate health bill will include public option
Oct 26: Harry Reid is planning to introduce health care legislation in the Senate that will include a public health insurance option, according to an aide. More
Insurers not improving nation's health care
Oct 22: New industry report: Health plans have flatlined on improving quality of care for the most prevalent conditions for the first time in 13 years. More
Employees face 'shockingly higher' health costs
Oct 19: It's open enrollment time. As employees nationwide peruse their benefit options, experts say prepare for 'shockingly' higher costs. More
FDA chief: Regaining your trust
Oct 14: The FDA's newest commissioner, Margaret Hamburg, wants to restore Americans' faith in the much-maligned agency. More
Generics: A prescription for lower costs
Oct 13: The CEO of Medco Health Solutions, one of the largest managers of insurers' prescription programs, talks about the main way Americans interact with their health care. More
A dangerous secret to the Baucus health bill
Oct 9: Two in a series: Hidden in the Senate's health-care bill are huge incentives for corporate America to stop covering their workers. If that happens, the deficit could skyrocket. More
Health reform cost? Nobody really knows
Oct 8: Lawmakers wait with bated breath to hear how the Congressional Budget Office will assess the cost of a bill. But such rulings are not gospel. More
Too sick for comprehensive health insurance?
Oct 5: She's too sick to work full time but one woman battles full-time with her insurance company to pay for her medical bills. More
Senate committee winds up health-care debate
Oct 2: The Finance Committee, the last congressional panel to consider a reform bill, plans to vote next week. More
Swine flu -- and no paid sick leave
Sep 28: Almost half of America's workers can't take paid sick leave. With swine flu cases on the rise, that problem could hasten the pandemic's spread. More
Health reform you can count on
Sep 25: Drowning out the noise of the debate, here are 3 things that stand a good chance of passing if lawmakers wrap up reform this year. More
Obama's ex-doctor: Insurers 'screwing it up'
Sep 24: Chicago physician says companies are telling doctors how to do their job. More
Do insurers meddle in your medical care?
Sep 24: Some frustrated physicians complain of 'hassles' from insurance companies, but others say they could help doctors practice better medicine. More
How the Baucus bill contradicts Obama's goals
Sep 22: One in a series: The senator's proposed compromise would inspire companies to dump their coverage and put a major burden on the middle class. Is that what Obama wants? More
Health insurer tax not what it seems
Sep 22: Sen. Baucus' plan to tax insurers aims to pay for reform and encourage lower spending. Experts say it's an indirect way to cap employer-provided health benefits. More
Massachusetts leads health coverage - Census
Sep 21: Census Bureau reports that Massachusetts had the lowest 2008 rates of uninsured, while Texas had the highest. More
New health care plan and your wallet
Sep 16: Sen. Baucus' health care reform proposal contains a number of measures that have the potential to affect Americans' bottom line. More
Baucus health plan unveiled
Sep 16: Long-waited Baucus health plan would cost $856 billion over 10 years and mandate insurance coverage for every American. More
Family health costs jump 5%
Sep 15: New survey finds workers and employers are paying more for health insurance this year than last, and substantially more than they did 10 years ago. More
Reform plans leave Health Savings Accounts in limbo
Sep 15: HSAs remain rare, but small businesses have been among their biggest adopters. Advocates are waiting to see if they'll survive the health care reform battle. More
Rx for money woes: Doctors quit medicine
Sep 14: Some physicians, fed up with the costs of their practice, are ready to hang up their stethoscopes and shift careers. More
Obama: More uninsured than you think
Sep 12: During weekly address, President Obama cites new Treasury figure that says nearly half of Americans go without health insurance for a month over 10 years. More
Health care: The 80% Solution
Sep 11: Rep. John Dingell, who's been pushing health-care reform for over 50 years, says that Democrats will go it alone if they have to. More
Small business insurance Rx
Sep 11: Three things to watch in this fall's health care reform debate. More
Curbing medical lawsuits: What Obama really means
Sep 11: The president gave a nod to Republicans with his pledge to tackle medical malpractice. But he's talking about it in a different way. Here's a glimpse of what's ahead. More
Grading Obama's new health care plan
Sep 10: The president's speech may have had a more partisan tone, but when it comes to content, he's moving toward the more moderate Baucus proposal. More
The fear factor in health care costs
Sep 10: Doctors' concern about 'defensive medicine' leads Obama to back pilot malpractice reform programs. More
Obamacare's winners and losers
Sep 9: If employers drop their plans under the President's plan, some employees could be in for a major change in their health-care circumstances. We explore the possibilities. More